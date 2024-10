Russell crash in the second practice session in Mexico

Verstappen with problems

World championship leader Max Verstappen completed laps, but also had to contend with problems. "Something is wrong with the engine. It's not behaving well. I have no power," the Dutchman said on the radio shortly before the end of the first session, which he finished in fourth place. "It's not a serious problem, it just needs to be solved," said Red Bull's motorsport consultant Helmut Marko in an ORF interview after practice number two.