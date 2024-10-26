Late night mission
Electrician becomes man of the match in derby
SV Kuchl celebrated a deserved victory in St. Johann on Friday evening. The game was interrupted for around half an hour. Only when an electrician got the floodlights working again was it possible to finish the game.
An electrician from Salzburg probably didn't expect that on Friday evening either. The floodlights failed after around 70 minutes of the Western League derby between St. Johann and Kuchl. An official called the electricity specialist and asked him for help. And he became the man of the match: his efforts saved the game, which was about to be abandoned after the waiting time had elapsed.
"We were already discussing how the game should be scored," said Kuchl's section manager Christian Seidl. "But in the end we got it done, even though it got heated again." But one thing at a time.
"They were ice-cold"
For one half, St. Johann saw no chance against the Tennengau team. 0:3 was the score from the home side's perspective. "They were ice-cold", was how home coach Andreas Scherer saw it. The head coach made it clear at half-time "that the team didn't show their true colors."
That worked better after the break. The score was 2:4 going into the break, but shortly after the break it was only 3:4. "St. Johann got a second wind," explained Kuchl coach Thomas Hofer, who was able to celebrate a 5:3 victory in the end. Daniel Temel had put the lid on it. "A wild game, it had everything to offer," Hofer also had to laugh a little.
Things were less spectacular in Bischofshofen. BSK and FC Pinzgau drew 0-0 just a few kilometers away. While guest coach Florian Klausner spoke of "turf chess", Thomas Schnöll saw it differently: "We lacked precision, the referee lacked quality." Goalkeeper Sebastian Künstner, a cooperation player from FC Liefering, had trained with the Bulls under coach Pep Lijnders during the day and celebrated his BSK debut.
Wals-Grünau lurking
Austria and Grünau face each other on Saturday in the third Salzburg clash of the current matchday. The last time they met, the Walsers fought out a 3-3 draw in Maxglan. "We know that we can make life difficult for Austria if we put in our best performance," said Grünau coach Christoph Knaus.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.