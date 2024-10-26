The third practice session in Mexico – LIVE from 19:30

After a strong start to the season, there have been no wins in nine races, and the last and seventh of the season was a long time ago, on June 23 in Barcelona. This is another reason why Verstappen's fourth consecutive world championship title is not in the bag. "We made some good steps in Austin and saw some promising improvements to the car. It will be about maintaining this momentum and continuing to score important points in the championship," said the Red Bull figurehead.