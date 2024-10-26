Vorteilswelt
Formula 1 in the ticker

The third practice session in Mexico – LIVE from 19:30

Nachrichten
26.10.2024 05:14

Mexican Grand Prix! The Formula 1 circus makes a guest appearance at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, we will be reporting live from the third and final practice session from 7.30 pm - see ticker below.

Here is the LIVETICKER:

Will Verstappen strike again?
Max Verstappen is hoping to get back to winning ways at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Mexico City. The Dutch Red Bull driver can justifiably hope to cross the finish line first on Sunday, as Mexico has been very fertile ground for him. The defending world champion has won five of the last six races at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. However, there is currently no sign of Verstappen's top form.

After a strong start to the season, there have been no wins in nine races, and the last and seventh of the season was a long time ago, on June 23 in Barcelona. This is another reason why Verstappen's fourth consecutive world championship title is not in the bag. "We made some good steps in Austin and saw some promising improvements to the car. It will be about maintaining this momentum and continuing to score important points in the championship," said the Red Bull figurehead.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf