At home in the bunker
This wolf in sheep’s clothing awaits the 99ers
The Graz ice hockey cracks welcome Asiago on Friday. According to the table, it's a clear-cut affair for the second-placed 99ers. But on closer inspection of the statistics, Sam Antonitsch and Co. have to be wary of the South Tyroleans, who are in eleventh place.
"Harry Lange prepared us well and explained exactly why they're at the back," says ice hockey crack Sam Antonitsch about his coach's work. Because the wolf in sheep's clothing awaits the 99ers today in the Liebenau bunker with Asiago.
A look at the statistics (see below) shows what he means. "Their rate in the powerplay is incredibly strong. Asiago may be eleventh, but they've lost a few games with just one goal difference," says the attacker. And the South Tyroleans have already shown what they can do: Champions Salzburg were dispatched 5:1 at home and league leaders Bolzano were blown off the ice 8:2 away. "They are a very poisonous opponent."
Facts and figures about the ICEHL
Powerplay:
1st Asiago 38.46 percent
3rd Graz99ers 26.67 percent
Penalty Killing:
1st Asiago 91.89 percent
3rd Graz99ers 86.67 percent
Best scoring players:
1st Matteo Gennaro (Asiago) 14 points
1st Alexander Ierullo (Asiago) 14 points
9th Lukas Haudum (99ers) 11 points
Best assist player:
1st Alexander Ierullo (Asiago) 11 assists
6th Lukas Haudum (99ers) 8 assists
Best defensemen in points:
1st John Gazzola (Asiago) 11 points
8th Frank Hora (99ers) 7 points
The two players with the most points in the league also come from Italy. Antonitsch does not necessarily see this as a disadvantage. "Successful teams have spread it over several shoulders. The coaches also prefer to have several players they can rely on." Which could cause additional worries: Asiago goalie Even Cowley is number two in the league with 94.3% shots saved. "We don't focus too much on the opponent, but on our game. But we won't underestimate them," says Antonitsch.
This week, the 99ers around captain Holzer, who is suspended today, were guests at the tennis tournament in Vienna, where they also met Thomas Muster. Without Sam, the son of legend Alex Antonitsch. "I could have gone anyway, that's fine," grins the 28-year-old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
