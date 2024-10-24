Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At home in the bunker

This wolf in sheep’s clothing awaits the 99ers

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 19:00

The Graz ice hockey cracks welcome Asiago on Friday. According to the table, it's a clear-cut affair for the second-placed 99ers. But on closer inspection of the statistics, Sam Antonitsch and Co. have to be wary of the South Tyroleans, who are in eleventh place. 

0 Kommentare

"Harry Lange prepared us well and explained exactly why they're at the back," says ice hockey crack Sam Antonitsch about his coach's work. Because the wolf in sheep's clothing awaits the 99ers today in the Liebenau bunker with Asiago.

Sam Antonitsch (right) and Co. are on a good run so far this year. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Sam Antonitsch (right) and Co. are on a good run so far this year.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

A look at the statistics (see below) shows what he means. "Their rate in the powerplay is incredibly strong. Asiago may be eleventh, but they've lost a few games with just one goal difference," says the attacker. And the South Tyroleans have already shown what they can do: Champions Salzburg were dispatched 5:1 at home and league leaders Bolzano were blown off the ice 8:2 away. "They are a very poisonous opponent."

Facts and figures about the ICEHL

Powerplay:
1st Asiago 38.46 percent
3rd Graz99ers 26.67 percent

Penalty Killing:
1st Asiago 91.89 percent
3rd Graz99ers 86.67 percent

Best scoring players:
1st Matteo Gennaro (Asiago) 14 points
1st Alexander Ierullo (Asiago) 14 points
9th Lukas Haudum (99ers) 11 points

Best assist player:
1st Alexander Ierullo (Asiago) 11 assists
6th Lukas Haudum (99ers) 8 assists

Best defensemen in points:
1st John Gazzola (Asiago) 11 points
8th Frank Hora (99ers) 7 points

The two players with the most points in the league also come from Italy. Antonitsch does not necessarily see this as a disadvantage. "Successful teams have spread it over several shoulders. The coaches also prefer to have several players they can rely on." Which could cause additional worries: Asiago goalie Even Cowley is number two in the league with 94.3% shots saved. "We don't focus too much on the opponent, but on our game. But we won't underestimate them," says Antonitsch.

A 99ers delegation around captain Korbinian Holzer (2nd from right) met Austrian legend Thomas Muster at the tennis tournament in Vienna. (Bild: e-motion/Sascha Feuster)
A 99ers delegation around captain Korbinian Holzer (2nd from right) met Austrian legend Thomas Muster at the tennis tournament in Vienna.
(Bild: e-motion/Sascha Feuster)

This week, the 99ers around captain Holzer, who is suspended today, were guests at the tennis tournament in Vienna, where they also met Thomas Muster. Without Sam, the son of legend Alex Antonitsch. "I could have gone anyway, that's fine," grins the 28-year-old.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michael Gratzer
Michael Gratzer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf