This wolf in sheep’s clothing awaits the 99ers

The two players with the most points in the league also come from Italy. Antonitsch does not necessarily see this as a disadvantage. "Successful teams have spread it over several shoulders. The coaches also prefer to have several players they can rely on." Which could cause additional worries: Asiago goalie Even Cowley is number two in the league with 94.3% shots saved. "We don't focus too much on the opponent, but on our game. But we won't underestimate them," says Antonitsch.