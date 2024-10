“Basic knowledge about AI is the new literacy”

"Krone": How do you see the topic of artificial intelligence, how should people deal with it?

Eva Eggeling: Despite this enormous flood of information, the fake news and the hype, it is important to have the courage to face up to the technology and try it out. Because then it can be used sensibly and progress can be made. I am a professional optimist and see the glass half full. Basic knowledge about AI is the new basic education, protects against many risks and offers a huge opportunity.