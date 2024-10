KIB: Authorized signatory becomes interim director

The position is to be filled by March 2025. The vacancy will be advertised as soon as possible and the final selection will be made by a hearing committee. "Elke Luwitsch knows the field of child protection like no other. I would like to thank her for her willingness to step in as managing director," says LR Eva Pawlata (SPÖ). Luwitsch herself is looking forward to the new challenge: "My aim is to provide employees with clear guidance and to strengthen trust in the KIB in the future."