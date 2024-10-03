Unprecedented drought
Water shortage affects two million citizens
The water shortage in Sicily has worsened, affecting around two million of the five million inhabitants of the Italian Mediterranean island, according to the authorities. In order to secure the drinking water supply, the regional government is planning to increase the use of seawater desalination plants.
"In view of climate change, we need to address the issue of seawater treatment. Countries like Dubai and the Arab Emirates have done it, they live off it because it never rains there. I think that Sicily needs to start looking boldly but with conviction at solving the problem through the use of seawater, desalination and large drinking water plants," said the President of the Region of Sicily, Renato Schifani.
Reservoirs are almost empty on the island
Even in the capital Palermo, where attempts have been made to avoid water rationing until the last minute, the taps remain dry for several hours of the day. In the area around the city of Agrigento in the west of the island, drinking water is supplied by tankers. The situation is better in the east of Sicily, where you can count on groundwater from the Etna volcano, especially in the area around Catania.
Entire orchards abandoned
Sicilian farms are struggling with the worst water crisis of all time, forcing entire orchards to be abandoned. Experts estimate the damage to production at almost 313 million euros, which corresponds to around 74% of normal production. The damage was estimated at 60 percent for pulses, 70 percent for cereals and 80 percent for fodder crops.
The government in Rome wants to provide 1.38 billion euros to reduce water losses from Italy's outdated aqueducts, with the focus on the south. 2.7 billion euros will be made available for the modernization and expansion of the national water infrastructure.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.