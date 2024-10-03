Water shortage affects two million citizens

Reservoirs are almost empty on the island

Even in the capital Palermo, where attempts have been made to avoid water rationing until the last minute, the taps remain dry for several hours of the day. In the area around the city of Agrigento in the west of the island, drinking water is supplied by tankers. The situation is better in the east of Sicily, where you can count on groundwater from the Etna volcano, especially in the area around Catania.