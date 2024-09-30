Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Red and gold grapes

The countdown to the grand finale is on!

Nachrichten
30.09.2024 06:00

Four days to go and the winners of the Red-Golden Grape have been announced. Now the next three categories of wines will be presented in the final - from Classic White Wine to Cuvée. 

0 Kommentare

The crowning finale is eagerly awaited as part of the presentation of the coveted trophy, one of the highest awards in the entire industry. In its third year, the Red-Golden Grape is already one of the most spectacular wine tastings in Austria.

+1
Fotos

More wines than ever before
450 top wines presented in 2023 attracted a great deal of attention. To the delight of all expert connoisseurs, this impressive mark has even been clearly surpassed this year. The current number of wines submitted exceeds all expectations.

+1
Fotos

530 samples
This time, Burgenland's winegrowers are the measure of all things with 530 exquisite samples. Today, the "Krone" presents another three categories, each with the top 3 in the ranking. Specifically, the categories one, three and eight are "White Wine Classic 2023", "Aromatic Variety 2023" and "Cuveé 2022-2020".

+1
Fotos

Final next Friday
The Red-Golden Grape Gala on Friday, October 4, at the Csello - Cselley Mühle in Oslip will show which winemaker is at the top of the winners' podium. The verdict of a top-class jury consisting of 160 winegrowers, renowned experts and prominent guests of honor will be decisive.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf