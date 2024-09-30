Red and gold grapes
The countdown to the grand finale is on!
Four days to go and the winners of the Red-Golden Grape have been announced. Now the next three categories of wines will be presented in the final - from Classic White Wine to Cuvée.
The crowning finale is eagerly awaited as part of the presentation of the coveted trophy, one of the highest awards in the entire industry. In its third year, the Red-Golden Grape is already one of the most spectacular wine tastings in Austria.
More wines than ever before
450 top wines presented in 2023 attracted a great deal of attention. To the delight of all expert connoisseurs, this impressive mark has even been clearly surpassed this year. The current number of wines submitted exceeds all expectations.
530 samples
This time, Burgenland's winegrowers are the measure of all things with 530 exquisite samples. Today, the "Krone" presents another three categories, each with the top 3 in the ranking. Specifically, the categories one, three and eight are "White Wine Classic 2023", "Aromatic Variety 2023" and "Cuveé 2022-2020".
Final next Friday
The Red-Golden Grape Gala on Friday, October 4, at the Csello - Cselley Mühle in Oslip will show which winemaker is at the top of the winners' podium. The verdict of a top-class jury consisting of 160 winegrowers, renowned experts and prominent guests of honor will be decisive.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.