Water system: How Klagenfurt quenches its thirst

Bacteria discovered in the water network the previous week have suddenly brought the provincial capital's water supply into focus. The contamination is low, the "bacterial count" is given as 1 to 11. But actually - and normally - it is of course zero. A luxury that many countries around the world can only dream of. And for comparison: when the alarm was sounded for the bathing areas at the "Sattnitz" in the summer, the bacterial count there was 600 ...