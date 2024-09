76-year-old woman hit by car: Serious injuries

There was a crash when turning left

A 32-year-old driver must not have seen them. He was driving on Raiffeisenstraße, braked before reaching the junction and looked around for crossing cars. However, he was unable to brake fast enough when turning left and had already hit the 76-year-old woman. She fell and was seriously injured. She was taken to Graz University Hospital - the driver of the car failed a breathalyzer test.