EM tickets: Investigation against Dornauer closed

After the case came to light, TFV President Josef Geisler emphasized that Dornauer had not approached the association on his own initiative. The regional sports councillor had "always had an open ear for the association and the clubs". The tickets had been provided as a "small thank you", so to speak. Dornauer argued that it had been an official visit in his capacity as sports councillor. Apart from the match, there had also been meetings with TFV officials and volunteers in Berlin.