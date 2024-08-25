In the Plus City
Ingenious: Marko Arnautović as the main prize
Pay attention, dear "Krone" readers. All soccer fans and especially fans of Marko Arnautović should not miss this. The ÖFB kick-off is coming to Upper Austria, more precisely to Plus City in Pasching. And with a bit of luck, "Krone" readers will be able to meet the top striker in person.
We all still remember the pictures and screaming concerts when David Alaba was a guest at PlusCity last year. This year, the shopping temple in Linz-Pasching is once again celebrating a birthday party with the next big soccer star: Marko Arnautović will make the Palmenplatz shake on Saturday, September 7, at 3 pm!
Personal meeting
But before that, at around 2 p.m., you will have the unique opportunity to meet the Austrian team player in person. The professional Inter Milan footballer will be available for a short chat as well as photos and autographs. So be sure to make a note of everything you've always wanted to ask the footballer.
Colourful program
In addition to the must-attend event for soccer fans, there will also be a colorful supporting program for the rest of the weekend. On Thursday and Friday, the latest fashion trends will be on show at the catwalk, lingerie and VIP fashion shows in the mall. In addition to promotions in the cinema and in the stores, you can also win a VIP shopping day at the "Krone" stand!
