Car overturned
Car driver overlooked truck: 83-year-old woman trapped
The Gailtalstraße near St. Paul an der Gail was closed for one and a half hours on Monday: A car and a truck had collided sideways. The driver of the car (83) had to be cut out of the wreck.
A 47-year-old Slovenian resident in the district of Villach-Land was driving a truck on the Gailtalstraße B 111 from St. Stefan towards Nötsch on Monday afternoon. At the same time, an 83-year-old woman from the district of Villach-Land wanted to turn off a local road onto the Gailtalstraße B111 in her car in St. Paul an der Gail, municipality of St. Stefan im Gailtal.
She presumably overlooked the approaching truck. There was a side collision and her car overturned sideways. The woman was trapped in the vehicle and had to be cut out by the fire department using rescue shears.
She suffered serious injuries and was flown to Villach Regional Hospital by the RK1 rescue helicopter team after receiving initial emergency medical treatment. The 47-year-old was uninjured.
The Gailtalstraße B 111 was closed to all traffic for around one and a half hours during the rescue operation and accident investigation. A detour was set up via the L 33 and L 36.
The truck driver was tested negative for alcohol and the woman could not be tested due to her injuries.
The truck was severely damaged and the car was totaled.
The St. Stefan/Gail, St. Paul and Nötsch fire departments were deployed with five vehicles and a total of 26 men, as well as the Hermagor Red Cross with an ambulance and an ambulance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.