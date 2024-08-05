Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Car overturned

Car driver overlooked truck: 83-year-old woman trapped

Nachrichten
05.08.2024 18:03

The Gailtalstraße near St. Paul an der Gail was closed for one and a half hours on Monday: A car and a truck had collided sideways. The driver of the car (83) had to be cut out of the wreck.

comment0 Kommentare

A 47-year-old Slovenian resident in the district of Villach-Land was driving a truck on the Gailtalstraße B 111 from St. Stefan towards Nötsch on Monday afternoon. At the same time, an 83-year-old woman from the district of Villach-Land wanted to turn off a local road onto the Gailtalstraße B111 in her car in St. Paul an der Gail, municipality of St. Stefan im Gailtal.

The driver of the car was seriously injured in the accident. (Bild: FF St. Stefan/ Gail)
The driver of the car was seriously injured in the accident.
(Bild: FF St. Stefan/ Gail)

She presumably overlooked the approaching truck. There was a side collision and her car overturned sideways. The woman was trapped in the vehicle and had to be cut out by the fire department using rescue shears.

She suffered serious injuries and was flown to Villach Regional Hospital by the RK1 rescue helicopter team after receiving initial emergency medical treatment. The 47-year-old was uninjured.

The Gailtalstraße B 111 was closed to all traffic for around one and a half hours during the rescue operation and accident investigation. A detour was set up via the L 33 and L 36.

The truck driver was tested negative for alcohol and the woman could not be tested due to her injuries.

The truck was severely damaged and the car was totaled.

The St. Stefan/Gail, St. Paul and Nötsch fire departments were deployed with five vehicles and a total of 26 men, as well as the Hermagor Red Cross with an ambulance and an ambulance.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf