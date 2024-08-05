Car driver overlooked truck: 83-year-old woman trapped

A 47-year-old Slovenian resident in the district of Villach-Land was driving a truck on the Gailtalstraße B 111 from St. Stefan towards Nötsch on Monday afternoon. At the same time, an 83-year-old woman from the district of Villach-Land wanted to turn off a local road onto the Gailtalstraße B111 in her car in St. Paul an der Gail, municipality of St. Stefan im Gailtal.