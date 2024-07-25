Vorteilswelt
Vacation adventures: boys become lifesavers

Nachrichten
25.07.2024 19:00

When school starts again in the fall, Ben, Armin and Patrick will have plenty to talk about. Because the three boys - aged 12 and 13 - have already experienced their big vacation adventure. And this is how it happened.

A dramatic emergency call reached the police in Hadersdorf am Kamp, Krems district, almost two weeks ago: an 88-year-old man from the neighboring village of Straß im Straßertale had not returned from his daily walk. A manhunt was immediately launched for the dementia patient. A patrol followed the man's usual route.

Interest in the police operation
Three schoolchildren observed this. Ben, Armin and Patrick spoke to the police officers and were interested in their work. And when they heard about the current operation and were asked to keep their eyes open, the boys eagerly set off in search of the missing man.

Thanks to the determined, courageous and particularly attentive actions of Ben, Armin and Patrick, the 88-year-old man was found in time.

Pensioner rescued
And indeed: the trio was able to find the pensioner under a bush in a vineyard and led the police officers to the exhausted man, who already lacked the strength to get up himself. The 88-year-old was treated by paramedics in good time and returned to his family.

The three young heroes were praised by state police commander Franz Popp (right) and representatives of the authorities. (Bild: LPD NOE)
The three young heroes were praised by state police commander Franz Popp (right) and representatives of the authorities.
Reception for young heroes
The rescue operation of the three young people has now been honored at a reception at the Hadersdorf am Kamp police station. State police commander Franz Popp and district commander Gerhard Pichler praised Ben, Armin and Patrick for their civil courage. Deputy District Commissioner Christa Hammer was also impressed by the pupils' spontaneous commitment. Everyone agreed: "You are young heroes!"

Christoph Weisgram
