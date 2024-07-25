Young heroes
Vacation adventures: boys become lifesavers
When school starts again in the fall, Ben, Armin and Patrick will have plenty to talk about. Because the three boys - aged 12 and 13 - have already experienced their big vacation adventure. And this is how it happened.
A dramatic emergency call reached the police in Hadersdorf am Kamp, Krems district, almost two weeks ago: an 88-year-old man from the neighboring village of Straß im Straßertale had not returned from his daily walk. A manhunt was immediately launched for the dementia patient. A patrol followed the man's usual route.
Interest in the police operation
Three schoolchildren observed this. Ben, Armin and Patrick spoke to the police officers and were interested in their work. And when they heard about the current operation and were asked to keep their eyes open, the boys eagerly set off in search of the missing man.
Thanks to the determined, courageous and particularly attentive actions of Ben, Armin and Patrick, the 88-year-old man was found in time.
Zitat aus dem Polizeibericht
Pensioner rescued
And indeed: the trio was able to find the pensioner under a bush in a vineyard and led the police officers to the exhausted man, who already lacked the strength to get up himself. The 88-year-old was treated by paramedics in good time and returned to his family.
Reception for young heroes
The rescue operation of the three young people has now been honored at a reception at the Hadersdorf am Kamp police station. State police commander Franz Popp and district commander Gerhard Pichler praised Ben, Armin and Patrick for their civil courage. Deputy District Commissioner Christa Hammer was also impressed by the pupils' spontaneous commitment. Everyone agreed: "You are young heroes!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.