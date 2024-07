Onlookers increasingly a problem for the fire department

Appeal to common sense

Situations in which the "photo reporters" try to get closer to the scene in order to take better pictures are particularly problematic. "As a result, we have to deploy additional personnel to keep the onlookers away instead of concentrating on our actual task," says Prünner. The fire department therefore appeals to people to keep their distance during operations. "We understand people's interest, but safety is our top priority," explains Prünner.