One brand excluded
US customers are dissatisfied with German cars
Of the German manufacturers, only Porsche really satisfies US customers. Buyers find numerous points of criticism with the others.
German cars fail to impress US customers when it comes to quality. Only Porsche made it to a good seventh place in the annual ranking by market researchers at J.D. Power. Porsche customers surveyed as part of the "Initial Quality Study" in the first three months after purchasing a new car reported an average of 172 problems per 100 vehicles. These could be serious technical faults as well as difficulties with operation or taste.
The overall average of problems across all brands was 195 per 100 vehicles. The other German manufacturers fared significantly worse: BMW and Mercedes buyers reported 206 problems, VW customers 241. 242 complaints were received by the premium subsidiary Audi. The commercial vehicle and pick-up brand Ram came top of the ranking with 149 problems, ahead of Chevrolet (160) and Hyundai (162).
Many don't get along with Tesla
According to the study, the most frequent annoyances among customers now include false warnings from the assistance systems, difficulties when pairing the cell phone with the vehicle and general operating problems. Among other things, Tesla's windshield wiper controls, which are hidden in the infotainment menu, are mentioned by name. A rather new phenomenon is the increasing number of complaints about unpleasant odors from the air conditioning and fan.
