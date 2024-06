For us, you are already Europe’s No. 1

The musketeers on the pitch inspire fans at home and abroad. With the Vienna-born players Arnautovic, Querfeld, Mwene, Weimann, Wöber, Daniliuc and Hedl, the capital is strongly represented in the European Championship squad. And let's not forget David Alaba. The captain of the Hearts is injured and cannot play. But he sits on the bench, cheers the team on, gives tactical tips and builds morale. And celebrates every victory exuberantly.