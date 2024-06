The super apprentices in Tyrolean tourism

Johannes Schweigl from Hotel Nidum and Leon Gunselmann from Hotel der Engel both won gold medals, while Angelika Daglinger from Hotel Klosterbräu achieved a remarkable bronze medal. In the hotel and catering assistant category, Daniela Lenz from Hotel Mallaun, Leonie Lassl from Hotel Reschenhof and Vanessa Hierzer from Hotel Goldene Rose showed great commitment. Daniela Lenz and Leonie Lassl each won a bronze medal. Tyrol can be proud of them