DFB goalie Neuer talks about his retirement

Neuer is currently contesting his eighth major tournament as the DFB's number one goalkeeper since the 2010 World Cup. On Wednesday against Hungary (6pm), he will catch up with Italy's Gianluigi Buffon as the goalkeeper with the most games at European continental tournaments with his 17th European Championship game. "That certainly sounds good," said Neuer, who was virtually unemployed in the 5:1 opening win over Scotland.