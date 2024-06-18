Days full of enjoyment, adventure and magic

Magic Summer Night weekend on 17.08

3 days / 2 nights (16.-18.08.) or 4 days / 3 nights (15.-18.08.) Danube ALL inclusive, 1 glass of Donauperle as a welcome drink, large barbecue on the Danube terrace, live music, close-up magic, sensational fireworks on the Danube, photo box, open-air cocktail bar.

Price per person: from 299 euros for 2 nights, from 429 euros for 3 nights

Full moon hikes

Ferry trip to Inzell, guided hike along the Ciconia Trail, hire rucksack with head torch and drink, hiking guide, warming soup and drink on return, dogs welcome. The dates for the hikes are June 20, August 19 & September 18

Price per person: 20 euros