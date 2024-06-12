Election polls, weather apps and whitewashing

Kircher wants to act as "Your voice for Tyrol"

Speaking of positives: From the perspective of the Tyrolean People's Party, the entry ofSophia Kircher into the EU Parliament is of course pleasing. It remains to be seen how successful and influential the 30-year-old will be among the 719 other MEPs. After all, she wants to appear as "Your voice for Tyrol" - at least that's how she has been advertised. At least in her home town, the provincial capital of Innsbruck, this voice was heard rather little. There, 18.7% voted for the ÖVP, a drop of 8.2% and thus third place behind the SPÖ and the Greens.