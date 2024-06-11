Courageous helpers
In panic before the storm: 30 helpless victims rescued
Residents were repeatedly in dire straits when the towns were flooded. Helpers were always on hand. The good news: there were no fatalities.
"Suddenly clouds gathered and the sky darkened. It was the end of the world." Residents use serious words to describe the frightening atmosphere when torrential downpours fell over large parts of the Oberwart district last weekend.
Woman clinging to a bridge
In the midst of the gloomy scenario, a pensioner in Unterschützen got into distress. She was desperate to get home near the church, but the threatening masses of water were faster. On her way across a bridge, the woman clung desperately to the railing.
Flooded ground
"The asphalt under her feet was already flooded, the pensioner didn't dare take another step," said a witness. The man came to her aid with a ladder - and almost fell into the water himself during the rescue operation! The dangerous situation turned out to be harmless. The woman was treated in hospital.
Schoolgirl rescued with a tractor
A schoolgirl who fled from the storm and sought refuge on a truck loaded with milk containers faced great fears. The truck was like an island to be saved, surrounded only by deep water. The girl stayed there for almost three hours. It was impossible to rescue her with a car; a tractor was needed. The high school student, suffering from hypothermia, was handed over to the care of doctors.
Dramatic scenes were also reported to have taken place at the campsite in Burg. Almost two dozen guests were surprised by the flood in their tents and caravans at around 3.30 am on Sunday. The water, a brown broth, reached right up to the roof of the parked cars. The Rechnitz fire department quickly came to the aid of the children, women and men who had been torn from their sleep.
All victims rescued
The storm victims were brought to safety, soaked but safe and sound. Not only in Burg, but also in Rauchwart, the campsite was flooded several meters high. "Despite the tense situation, there were no fatal accidents. Apart from hypothermia, all emergency situations ended well," was the pleasing conclusion.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.