Deceptive homepage: Fraud when buying a watch

When a man from Carinthia was looking for information about various sports watches on the Internet, he was offered the best price by a search engine - supposedly on the homepage of a watch store in Lower Austria. "The homepage looked reputable. A company URL was given, as well as an address, and there really is a watchmaker based there," says the 35-year-old, who knows his way around the internet and shopping on the worldwide web. Nevertheless, this time he fell victim to fraudsters.