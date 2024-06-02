WSG Tirol
Message for the heart from the old coach for the new one
Two weeks to go until WSG Tirol start training for the upcoming Bundesliga season. However, new coach Philipp Semlic already has enough to do - while on vacation. The "Krone" reached him by phone.
"Krone": Hello, where can I reach you right now?
Philipp Semlic: We arrived at our one-week vacation home in Zadar, Croatia, a few moments ago.
To recharge our batteries for the difficult task in Wattens?
Of course. (laughs) You need that. You also have to put the past behind you and prepare for the coming season. Intensive already.
Probably also on vacation?
As we only have 15 or 16 players in the squad, we have to do something. Stefan Köck and I are in daily contact. In a set time slot so that my wife Andrea and my little three-year-old daughter Ellie can also have something from me here.
Wishes are probably frozen at a club like WSG Tirol - but which players does Philipp S. need?
First and foremost, we want to form a squad that has cohesion and a regional connection. A Tyrolean way, so to speak. After the departures of Felix Bacher and Nik Prelec, we naturally need quality both at the back and up front.
It won't be easy to find a striker with a goal guarantee...
That's true. But the whole offensive unit has to score goals! That's why we'll also need wingers with speed. We also need more from the midfield in this respect. But there's also room for improvement with set pieces. It doesn't matter who scores in the end anyway.
Are you also looking at the 2nd division?
Of course. We also want to develop players - but good ones don't come cheap there either. We keep our eyes and ears open.
You proclaim proactive soccer - so a change of system is imminent at Grün-Weiß?
I prefer to play a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1. However, you always have to adapt to the players that are available. But we choose them accordingly.
You said in your presentation that you hadn't been in contact with Thomas Silberberger yet. Has that changed?
He left me a message on a board in my coaching office - that made my heart beat faster. You can see what a great person Thomas is!
