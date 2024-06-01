Survey confirms
People have taken farmers to their hearts
For many people, they are the heroes of the daily bread. Local farmers are held in high esteem. Almost everyone rates them as important in overcoming the current challenges.
June 1 is World Farmers' Day. To mark the occasion, the IFDD opinion research institute is presenting a survey on this profession. And it clearly shows that farmers are held in high esteem by the population.
Diligent with hard work
97% of those surveyed believe that, alongside medical staff, farmers are the most important people in mastering the challenges of the present. "Our farmers have worked hard to achieve this positive rating," emphasizes Paul Nemecek, Director of the Lower Austrian Farmers' Association. Many citizens obviously see it that way too. Because half of them associate the farming community primarily with the term "hard-working".
Securing food
Inseparably linked to agriculture is the security of food supplies. This task of the farming community is given priority by 93 percent of the population. "This high figure is unique in the EU," says Alexander Bernhuber, Farmers' Union representative in Brussels. 88% of those surveyed also demand that politicians do more to ensure this security of supply. For two thirds, unnecessary food imports from distant countries are already a cause for concern.
Climate protection and quality
Bernhuber and Nemecek therefore appeal to everyone: "Let's pay attention to the origin of our food." This not only guarantees the best quality on the plate, but also protects the climate by avoiding long journeys.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
