Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Survey confirms

People have taken farmers to their hearts

Nachrichten
01.06.2024 09:00

For many people, they are the heroes of the daily bread. Local farmers are held in high esteem. Almost everyone rates them as important in overcoming the current challenges.

comment0 Kommentare

June 1 is World Farmers' Day. To mark the occasion, the IFDD opinion research institute is presenting a survey on this profession. And it clearly shows that farmers are held in high esteem by the population.

Diligent with hard work
97% of those surveyed believe that, alongside medical staff, farmers are the most important people in mastering the challenges of the present. "Our farmers have worked hard to achieve this positive rating," emphasizes Paul Nemecek, Director of the Lower Austrian Farmers' Association. Many citizens obviously see it that way too. Because half of them associate the farming community primarily with the term "hard-working".

Alexander Bernhuber (right) and Paul Nemecek (center) in the barn with dairy farmer Roland Haidn (Bild: NÖ Bauernbund)
Alexander Bernhuber (right) and Paul Nemecek (center) in the barn with dairy farmer Roland Haidn
(Bild: NÖ Bauernbund)

Securing food
Inseparably linked to agriculture is the security of food supplies. This task of the farming community is given priority by 93 percent of the population. "This high figure is unique in the EU," says Alexander Bernhuber, Farmers' Union representative in Brussels. 88% of those surveyed also demand that politicians do more to ensure this security of supply. For two thirds, unnecessary food imports from distant countries are already a cause for concern.

Whether bread, meat or cheese - Lower Austrians rely on farmers for their supplies. (Bild: Uwe Grinzinger)
Whether bread, meat or cheese - Lower Austrians rely on farmers for their supplies.
(Bild: Uwe Grinzinger)

Climate protection and quality
Bernhuber and Nemecek therefore appeal to everyone: "Let's pay attention to the origin of our food." This not only guarantees the best quality on the plate, but also protects the climate by avoiding long journeys.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf