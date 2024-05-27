Young gymnasts compete at the European Championships

Financial help

"The hard work of the last few years has finally paid off for Sara and Magdalena. But all their hard work is not quite enough for the trip to Eger - the financial aspect is still an issue," says Lina. The costs for the trip - Lina is of course going along as coach - amount to around 3000 euros. That's why the athletes have launched an appeal for donations to finance their participation in Eger - and with a bit of luck, they might even bring the European Championship title to Krems.