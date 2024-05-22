Vorteilswelt
Win now

As a VIP to the Star Night at Lake Neusiedl

Nachrichten
22.05.2024 18:40

The Star Night on Lake Neusiedl is one of the highlights of the year and attracts music enthusiasts from all over Austria. On 31 May and 1 June 2024, the lake stage in Mörbisch will be transformed into a center of entertainment. The event offers a unique combination of music, show and impressive scenery. The "Krone" is giving away tickets for the musical event on Lake Neusiedl on Saturday, June 1.

This year's Star Night promises to be another unforgettable experience with a variety of musical highlights. The three young Italian tenors from Il Volo will be performing, whose POP/classical mix has filled halls all over the world. Their latest album "AD ASTRA" has just been released and will also be presented at Starnacht.

(Bild: krivograd_ipmedia)
(Bild: krivograd_ipmedia)

Top acts at Starnacht
In addition to Il Volo, visitors can look forward to a performance by Missy May, the reigning dancing queen who is back on stage as a singer after her victory on "Dancing Stars". Also taking part: the legendary Albert Hammond, Al Bano, Maite Kelly, Nik P., Ilse DeLange, Marina Marx, Gregor Meyle, Alle Achtung and Anna-Sophie.

In addition to the pop hero Nik P, the band... (Bild: C.BARZ)
In addition to the pop hero Nik P, the band...
(Bild: C.BARZ)
the band "Alle Achtung" will also be at the Star Night at Lake Neusiedl. (Bild: Thomas Unterberger)
the band "Alle Achtung" will also be at the Star Night at Lake Neusiedl.
(Bild: Thomas Unterberger)

Star presenter Barbara Schöneberger and actor & entertainer Hans Sigl will host the star night. Saturday, June 1, starts at 11 am with the start talk on the lake stage, followed by the big show in the evening from 7:30 pm. Further information and the opportunity to secure tickets for the Star Night at Lake Neusiedl can be found HERE.

Take part now and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win 5x2 seat tickets, but that's not all! You also have the chance to win 4x2 VIP tickets for the Star Night at Lake Neusiedl! As a VIP you will receive seats in the Starnacht Sponsor Lounge at the "Krone" table, including drinks, as well as access to the brilliant after-show party after the show on Saturday.

Simply fill in the form below and with a little luck you will be one of the lucky winners. The closing date for entries is May 28 at 09:00.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
