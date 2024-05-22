As a VIP to the Star Night at Lake Neusiedl

Take part now and win

With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win 5x2 seat tickets, but that's not all! You also have the chance to win 4x2 VIP tickets for the Star Night at Lake Neusiedl! As a VIP you will receive seats in the Starnacht Sponsor Lounge at the "Krone" table, including drinks, as well as access to the brilliant after-show party after the show on Saturday.