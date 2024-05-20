City fans worried
Pep explains: “Leaving is closer than staying”
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola has spoken about his possible departure in the summer of 2025. "The reality is that I'm closer to leaving than staying," Guardiola told Sky Sports after the title win on Sunday.
With a 3-1 win over West Ham, City clinched their next championship in the long-distance duel with Arsenal - their sixth under Guardiola. The 53-year-old's contract in Manchester runs for another year.
"It's eight years, then it will be nine. My current feeling is that I want to stay next season. We can talk about the future during the season. But after eight or then nine years ...", said Guardiola, who moved to the island in the summer of 2016 after working at FC Bayern Munich and has since won trophies in the Premier League, the FA Cup and, in 2023, the Champions League.
City derby in the final
The FA Cup final against city rivals Manchester United awaits City at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, with the domestic double beckoning just like last year. "I know that no team in history - Gary Lineker told me, I didn't know - has won the Premier League and FA Cup double twice in a row," said Guardiola on the significance. He wanted to give his professionals two or three days to enjoy the championship and then start the short preparation for the final.
Another master of his trade will be taking a step back in the coming months. Jürgen Klopp bid farewell to Liverpool with a 2:0 win over Wolverhampton before taking some time out. "I can hardly wait for life, life after my career. Now let's see what that means for me," said the German. After intensive years with the 2019 Champions League title as the highlight, he wants to "do nothing" for the time being.
Farewell to a rival
For Klopp, that means traveling to the Champions League final to watch his former club Borussia Dortmund play Real Madrid and watching a few European Championship matches "here and there". "And then go on vacation," he announced. He predicted a rosy future for Liverpool. "It feels like a beginning. Today I saw a team play that is full of talent, youth, creativity, desire and greed. That's part of the development, that's what you need." Klopp had previously praised his designated successor, Dutchman Arne Slot, in the highest terms.
A new era is now beginning for Liverpool under Slot. "Imagine the next season starts and you don't wait to see what happens. You welcome the new coach the way you welcomed me," Klopp demanded. He was at the helm on Merseyside for almost nine years. The Reds, who had been in contention for the championship for a while, ended the season third in the table. On Sunday, Klopp sang one last "You'll Never Walk Alone". Then he disappeared with his hand on his heart and a red sweater with the inscription "I'll Never Walk Alone Again".
