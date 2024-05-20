Pep explains: “Leaving is closer than staying”

A new era is now beginning for Liverpool under Slot. "Imagine the next season starts and you don't wait to see what happens. You welcome the new coach the way you welcomed me," Klopp demanded. He was at the helm on Merseyside for almost nine years. The Reds, who had been in contention for the championship for a while, ended the season third in the table. On Sunday, Klopp sang one last "You'll Never Walk Alone". Then he disappeared with his hand on his heart and a red sweater with the inscription "I'll Never Walk Alone Again".