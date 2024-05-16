Top favorites confident
Ice Hockey World Championship: Fourth win for Canada and Sweden
The top favorites Canada and Sweden celebrated their fourth victory in their fourth game at the Ice Hockey World Championships in the Czech Republic on Thursday. Defending champions Canada defeated Norway 4:1 (1:0,1:0,2:1) in Austria Group A in Prague, while Sweden beat Kazakhstan 3:1 (1:0,1:0,1:1) in Group B in Ostrava and are the only team in the tournament still without a point. The USA defeated France 5:0 (4:0,0:0,1:0).
Canada clearly dominated underdog Norway and did not allow the Scandinavians a single shot on goal in the first two thirds. However, the world champions only led 2-0 thanks to goals from Brandon Tanev (12th) and Andrew Mangiapane (23rd). 18-year-old Stian Solberg scored with Norway's second goal (43rd). Two days after the collapse in the final third against Austria, when the ÖEHV team had come back from a five-goal deficit, Dylan Cozens immediately dampened the Norwegians' hopes of winning a point while short-handed (47). Jared McCann fixed the final score with a goal into an empty net (59').
Matt Boldy was the man of the match in the victory for the US team, which had already taken a 4-0 lead against France after the first period. The teammate of Marco Rossi at Minnesota Wild set up the opening goal after 45 seconds and scored the following two goals (4th, 13th).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.