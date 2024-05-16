Ice Hockey World Championship: Fourth win for Canada and Sweden

Canada clearly dominated underdog Norway and did not allow the Scandinavians a single shot on goal in the first two thirds. However, the world champions only led 2-0 thanks to goals from Brandon Tanev (12th) and Andrew Mangiapane (23rd). 18-year-old Stian Solberg scored with Norway's second goal (43rd). Two days after the collapse in the final third against Austria, when the ÖEHV team had come back from a five-goal deficit, Dylan Cozens immediately dampened the Norwegians' hopes of winning a point while short-handed (47). Jared McCann fixed the final score with a goal into an empty net (59').