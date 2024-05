Seven months in prison for accomplice in love scam

Tens of thousands of euros in damage

The woman from Linz, who already had two criminal convictions, had met the crooks online. One of them promised her financial support. She only had to give her account number to transfer money. She actually received one transfer of 15,000 euros and another of 7200 euros from a woman from Tyrol. She received 2400 euros as a reward, said the accused. When the fraudsters demanded 50,000 euros, the woman went to the Tyrolean police. The investigators then discovered the Linz "connection".