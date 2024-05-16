Lower Austria has voted
Winegrowers hand over the farm to the new wine queen
Laura Hummel from Niederschleiniz in the western Weinviertel is Lower Austria's newest wine queen. She takes over the office from Sophie Hromatka from Oberwölbling near St. Pölten.
No question, a wine queen has more to do than just wear a dirndl. And so the winners of this year's competition presented themselves smartly in a business suit after the election in St. Pölten's government district. "To act as an ambassador for Lower Austrian wine, you not only need great charisma, but also a lot of know-how," said Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner at the enthronement ceremony on Wednesday. Laura Hummel from Niederschleinitz had both qualities, and as a native of the Weinviertel region, she naturally had the best cards. Ida Haimel from Traismauer and Viktoria Bayer from Falkenstein will be at her side next year as Deputy Winegrowers' Highnesses.
Thank you for your willingness to accept the office of Wine Queen. In addition to specialist knowledge, it takes a lot of courage to represent our province all over the world.
Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner
Mikl-Leitner also emphasized the high degree of responsibility that the young ladies must bring with them: "I am firmly convinced that you will gain a great deal of experience on your path through life and that we will gain a great deal of reputation for wine and for Lower Austria." After all, wine is more than just a drink, it is "an important cultural asset and therefore a magnet for tourism".
Exciting time for new wine queen
In her first statement as Wine Queen, Laura Hummel said: "I'm very excited and can't quite realize it yet. But I'm already looking forward to the time and the many new experiences. And, of course, to the people I will get to know."
Before the award ceremony, the candidates had to face a jury consisting of representatives from the winegrowers' association headed by President Reinhard Zöchmann, the wine industry, tourism and the media.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
