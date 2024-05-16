Winegrowers hand over the farm to the new wine queen

No question, a wine queen has more to do than just wear a dirndl. And so the winners of this year's competition presented themselves smartly in a business suit after the election in St. Pölten's government district. "To act as an ambassador for Lower Austrian wine, you not only need great charisma, but also a lot of know-how," said Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner at the enthronement ceremony on Wednesday. Laura Hummel from Niederschleinitz had both qualities, and as a native of the Weinviertel region, she naturally had the best cards. Ida Haimel from Traismauer and Viktoria Bayer from Falkenstein will be at her side next year as Deputy Winegrowers' Highnesses.