Pick up your festival passes
“Krone” prizes for the Woodstock of brass music
And one, two, three, four! The beat is already set, and everything is slowly moving toward the Woodstock of Brass Music. From July 2 to 5, the festival is THE meeting place for musicians from Austria and abroad. The “Krone” is giving away festival passes for the event.
Thousands of visitors will soon be flocking once again to the massive festival grounds in Ort im Innkreis, Upper Austria. Specifically, from July 2 to 5 at the Woodstock of Brass Music, which is already known far beyond Austria’s borders. Musicians will make their way to the Leitner Gut, tents will be pitched for four days of festivities, and brass music in all its forms will be celebrated.
A quick tip in advance: You might want to request time off for the Monday after the festival, because on Sunday, July 5, there will be performances all day long—featuring RIAN feat. Woodstock Allstar Band (7:00 PM) and Brassaranka for the grand finale at 8:30 PM.
Die-hard “Woodstockers” are already looking forward to the “Grand Concert” on July 4, where 20,000 musicians will perform together. By the way, the “Krone” band will perform on the Main Stage an hour before that—we’ll soon find out which music association won this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Like kings and queens to Woodstock—for free!
“Krone” is sending 10 pairs of readers to the Woodstock of Brass Music with festival passes that already include admission for all four days. Simply fill out the form below and you’ll be entered into the drawing. The deadline for entries is May 18 at 9:00 a.m.! See you at the Woodstock of Brass Music! All info at: krone.at/woodstock and woodstockderblasmusik.at.
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