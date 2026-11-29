Around the hour mark, Baden-Frederiksen once again had a chance to seal the victory on a counterattack with a header that hit the post (61’); shortly afterward, Sturm’s midfield engine, Otar Kiteishvili, entered the game. Even the Georgian’s first appearance since September 20—after being sidelined by a calf injury—ultimately came to nothing. The main threat came from Diakite, who was denied twice by Hamzic (65th, 68th). Eventually, the sustained pressure paid off, even if it required an own goal by Boras. The home team was unable to add a second goal in the closing minutes.