Fifth Game Without a Win
1–2 loss to WSG! The offensive slump is getting worse
No one can deny it anymore—SK Sturm Graz is in a crisis: The runner-up suffered its fifth consecutive loss today in the 14th round of the Bundesliga, falling 1-2 at home to WSG Tirol!
In the standings, the Styrians—a whopping 20 points behind leader Rapid—have slipped to sixth place. Thanks to a brace by Nikolai Baden Frederiksen, WSG celebrated its first win in four matches and closed the gap on Sturm to just three points.
In addition to Baden Frederiksen (34th, 45+3), another WSG player, Marco Boras (81st), found the net. He made the game exciting again with an own goal in the closing minutes, but the goal was not enough to turn the tide.
paid the price for an earlier shot off the post. Three days after their 1-3 loss to Hoffenheim in the Europa League, a team with two lineup changes sought redemption. Left back Emran Soglo and forward Gizo Mamageishvili started in front of 11,009 spectators. After a disjointed first quarter-hour, Mamageishvili had a huge chance to take the lead in the 23rd minute, but his shot from ten meters out hit the post—a mistake that would come back to haunt them.
The hosts had already taken control shortly before that and repeatedly pushed WSG deep into their own half. But a defensive lapse threw all their plans into disarray. Former Sturm youth player Moritz Wels, following a pass from Gaberl, sent a long ball to Baden Frederiksen; Jon Gorenc Stankovic ran up behind him and could only resort to a shove. The fouled player converted the resulting penalty himself with a crisp shot down the middle—former WSG goalie Adam Stejskal was beaten.
Sturm failed to capitalize on their few chances
The Blackys remained visually dominant butfailedto create any good scoring opportunities. WSG, on the other hand, remained highly efficient on the counterattack: Virtually as the halftime whistle blew, Baden Frederiksen once again extended the lead to 2–0 after an assist from Hinterseer that hit the inside of the post. Sturm reacted almost furiously after the break, but continued to lack creativity and also had some bad luck—as with Oumar Diakite’s header, which Salko Hamzic saved (58').
Around the hour mark, Baden-Frederiksen once again had a chance to seal the victory on a counterattack with a header that hit the post (61’); shortly afterward, Sturm’s midfield engine, Otar Kiteishvili, entered the game. Even the Georgian’s first appearance since September 20—after being sidelined by a calf injury—ultimately came to nothing. The main threat came from Diakite, who was denied twice by Hamzic (65th, 68th). Eventually, the sustained pressure paid off, even if it required an own goal by Boras. The home team was unable to add a second goal in the closing minutes.
The result:
SK Sturm Graz – WSG Tirol 1–2 (0–2)
Graz, Merkur Arena, 11,009 spectators, Referee Stefan Ebner
Goals: 0–1 (34’/penalty) Baden Frederiksen, 0–2 (45’+3) Baden Frederiksen, 1–2 (82’) Boras
Yellow cards: Gorenc Stankovic and Taferner, Gugganig, Murray
Sturm: Stejskal – Malic (20' Heil), Vallci, Quarshie, Soglo (46' Balbo) – Weinhandl, Gorenc Stankovic, Hödl (64' Kiteishvili), G. Mamageishvili (46' Petrovic) – Jatta (46' S. Seidl), O. Diakite
WSG: Hamzic – Boras, Kubatta, D. Gugganig (80' Murray) – Satin, Taferner, Striednig, Oswald – Wels, Hinterseer, Baden Frederiksen (75' Sabitzer)
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