In this head-to-head matchup for a spot in the championship group, the points count “double” for both Ried and Hartberg. The East Styrian side lost to champions LASK (1–2) last week, though it was only their second defeat in the past ten rounds. Under Markus Schopp, the Blue-Whites are once again on track for a top-six finish and head into this round as Styria’s top-ranked team. On paper, the fourth-place team is in for a tough time: Hartberg has won all seven of its most recent matches against Ried. “We’re facing an opponent that has performed just as well as we have in recent rounds, including in terms of points. A team that rightfully deserves its current position in the standings,” said Schopp. Ried has the ambition to “climb even higher” against his team. “We’re aware of that. But we also believe we have a really good chance of simply getting a good result there.”