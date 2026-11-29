Bundesliga Live Updates
0-0! No winner in the match between Ried and Hartberg
Matchday 14 of the Austrian Bundesliga. SV Ried hosts TSV Hartberg; we’re covering the game live—see the live updates below. The score is currently 0–0.
Here’s the live ticker:
In this head-to-head matchup for a spot in the championship group, the points count “double” for both Ried and Hartberg. The East Styrian side lost to champions LASK (1–2) last week, though it was only their second defeat in the past ten rounds. Under Markus Schopp, the Blue-Whites are once again on track for a top-six finish and head into this round as Styria’s top-ranked team. On paper, the fourth-place team is in for a tough time: Hartberg has won all seven of its most recent matches against Ried. “We’re facing an opponent that has performed just as well as we have in recent rounds, including in terms of points. A team that rightfully deserves its current position in the standings,” said Schopp. Ried has the ambition to “climb even higher” against his team. “We’re aware of that. But we also believe we have a really good chance of simply getting a good result there.”
The Innviertler are just one point behind Hartberg and are also in strong form. The 19 points they’ve earned from their 13 matches haven’t been surpassed by the club in the Bundesliga in 13 years. Mario Despotovic has reason to be satisfied after his first few months as head coach in Ried. “Hartberg is a very strong opponent who has had a good season so far and will demand everything from us. Since both teams like to play attacking soccer, we’re expecting an intense match in which scoring chances could arise on both sides,” said the 41-year-old ahead of the next game. With the exception of Alessandro Goiginger, who is out with a long-term injury, all of his regular starters are available.
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