Embacher: “Everything is moving in the right direction”

Embacher appeared calm and composed during his victory interview. “Everything is moving in the right direction. It feels very easy right now, which is a good sign. My confidence is growing more and more, which also makes the jumps a little better.” He needs to keep working consistently, the Tyrolean told ORF. “You can never just stand still anyway. There are different hills every weekend, so you have to keep adjusting to them.”