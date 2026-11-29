Hörl in third place
A Strong Embacher Celebrates Another Victory in Ruka
Stephan Embacher rounds out a perfect weekend! Following his victory the previous day, the Austrian also won the second individual ski jumping event in Ruka, further extending his lead in the overall World Cup standings. Jan Hörl took third place, while Norway’s Isak Andreas Langmo rounded out the podium.
Stephan Embacher is the man of the hour in ski jumping. The 20-year-old Tyrolean also won the second World Cup competition in Ruka on Sunday, celebrating his third World Cup victory of the season. Embacher soared 138.5 and 138 meters, edging out the Norwegian halftime leader Isak Andreas Langmo by 3.0 points to take second place. Jan Hörl became the second Austrian to make it onto the podium. In Hinzenbach, Lisa Fettner finished second behind Nika Prevc following her victory on Saturday.
Here are the results:
Embacher now holds a 132-point lead over his closest pursuer, Norway’s Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal, in the overall World Cup standings, and a 172-point lead over Raffael Zimmermann, who failed to qualify in Ruka on Sunday. With Maximilian Ortner and Clemens Aigner finishing sixth and eighth, a total of four ÖSV athletes made it into the top ten. Daniel Tschofenig soared 145.5 m in the second round, jumping from 25th place up to 11th. Stefan Kraft finished 25th.
Embacher: “Everything is moving in the right direction”
Embacher appeared calm and composed during his victory interview. “Everything is moving in the right direction. It feels very easy right now, which is a good sign. My confidence is growing more and more, which also makes the jumps a little better.” He needs to keep working consistently, the Tyrolean told ORF. “You can never just stand still anyway. There are different hills every weekend, so you have to keep adjusting to them.”
Hörl, who treated his father to some great jumps on his birthday, was “super happy” with his third-place finish. “I nailed the jump really well—there were a few air pockets, but I pulled it off,” explained the Salzburg native.
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