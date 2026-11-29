Heart failure!
Michelin-Starred Chef Juan Amador Dies Suddenly
Shocking news for Vienna’s top culinary scene! Juan Amador, arguably Austria’s best-known Michelin-starred chef, has died. He succumbed to heart failure on Saturday afternoon at the age of 57, as confirmed to the “Krone.”
Juan Amador made culinary history in Austria. The son of Spanish immigrants grew up in Germany, where he learned his craft and earned his stripes. Over the course of his career, he earned the highest rating from the Michelin Guide at three different locations—in Langen near Frankfurt, Mannheim, and Vienna.
,Austria’s First Three-Star ChefThrough his wife Victoria, he ultimately chose Austria as his home. In April 2016, Amador opened his first restaurant in Vienna; the establishment in the 19th district quickly became a top destination for foodies.
As early as 2017, it was awarded two stars by the Michelin Guide, with a third following in 2019. Amador was thus the first chef in Austria to achieve this feat. Only the Steirereck in Stadtpark has also held three Michelin stars since 2025.
Reducing to the essentials—creatively executed
In 2020, he founded a vineyard wine tavern in Grinzing on the Steinberg together with the renowned Viennese winemaker Fritz Wieninger. Amador’s cuisine has always focused on reducing everything to the essentials, which he nevertheless knew how to prepare in an ingenious way to create a new, creative taste experience. And, of course, he never forgot his Spanish-Catalan roots.
In recent years, the top chef had increasingly devoted himself to painting as a way to unwind; on Saturday afternoon, he passed away completely unexpectedly in his studio. “His wife, his family, his friends, and his entire team are mourning his loss,” the restaurant said in a statement. The family asks that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.
Details regarding the future of the restaurant and Amador’s culinary legacy will be announced “shortly”: “Guests with existing reservations will be contacted personally.”
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