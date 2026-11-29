Juan Amador made culinary history in Austria. The son of Spanish immigrants grew up in Germany, where he learned his craft and earned his stripes. Over the course of his career, he earned the highest rating from the Michelin Guide at three different locations—in Langen near Frankfurt, Mannheim, and Vienna.



,Austria’s First Three-Star ChefThrough his wife Victoria, he ultimately chose Austria as his home. In April 2016, Amador opened his first restaurant in Vienna; the establishment in the 19th district quickly became a top destination for foodies.