He denies that his stepfather and brother helped him do this—despite the fact that he had asked one of them to buy a pickaxe and two shovels. He then drove his car to a casino near the Austrian border and set it on fire in the parking lot, presumably to cover his tracks. Shortly afterward, he was arrested by the Slovenian police. It wasn’t until days later, after he had already been extradited to Austria, that he revealed the location where the suitcase had been buried.