Graz-based influencer
Influencer Stefanie P. Killed: Life Imprisonment
It began as a sensational missing persons case until it became a sad certainty: Graz-based influencer Stefanie P. was killed and buried in a forest in Slovenia. At the murder trial a year later, her ex-partner maintained that it had been an accident. The evidence painted a different picture: life in prison for murder and desecration of a grave—not yet final.
A year ago, the Stefanie P. case had the entire country on the edge of its seat. The 31-year-old had disappeared after returning home in the early morning hours of November 23, 2025, following a night out at a club in downtown Graz. That afternoon, the beauty influencer—who was considered reliable—failed to show up for a work appointment. After days of anxiety, it became clear: the young woman was dead; she had been the victim of a violent crime.
“A missing persons case that, in the defendant’s view, should have remained just that,” said District Attorney Ines Eichwalder on Friday during the trial of Stefanie P.’s now 32-year-old ex-partner. The Slovenian man was in the dock at the Graz Regional Criminal Court on charges of murder and desecration of a corpse. “He strangled her until she lost consciousness, inflicted cuts and stab wounds on her neck, then forced her into a suitcase and suffocated her,” the prosecutor described.
A missing person case that, in the defendant’s view, should have remained just that.
Staatsanwältin Ines Eichwalder
Jealousy and arguments defined the relationship
How did it come to this? The relationship between Stefanie P. and the defendant is said to have long been fraught with conflict and marked by mutual jealousy. Most recently, the Slovenian man—who had been living in Graz for a long time—is said to have ended the “on-again, off-again relationship” for good. That night, however, he was also at the same club as Stefanie P.
When she drove home in the early morning hours—to the apartment where the couple had once lived together—her ex suddenly showed up as well. He still had a key. According to the indictment, the 32-year-old “wanted to confront her” because he suspected she was having an affair. An argument broke out, and it escalated.
“He put her in a headlock and squeezed until she was unconscious,” said the prosecutor. She also had cuts, stab wounds, and bruises. “When he realized what he had done, he essentially had only one thing on his mind: himself.” The defendant forced the woman into a suitcase. A gruesome detail: According to the medical examiner, she was most likely still alive at that point and suffocated inside the suitcase.
“I just wanted to get the knife out of the way”
The Slovenian man does not admit to the murder. “He didn’t want to kill her; he loved her until the very end,” says his attorney, Thomas Klein. It was an accident, he claims.
I just wanted to choke her unconscious so the knife would be out of the picture.
Der Angeklagte
According to the 32-year-old’s account, he had consensual sex with his ex-partner in the apartment—a claim that an expert report clearly refutes. Afterward, she reportedly lost her temper. “She became hysterical and wanted me to leave,” he explains. She grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened to harm herself. “I just wanted to choke her until she was unconscious so the knife would be out of the picture.”
As a martial artist, he said he’d surely done that a hundred times in training. According to his cell phone records, he then asked ChatGPT: “How careful do you have to be to make sure someone doesn’t die while being choked?” He should have called an ambulance instead, the associate judge dryly interjected. His flimsy justifications for his behavior after the crime elicit collective head-shaking in the courtroom.
Buried the body in the woods, set the car on fire
When he could no longer feel a pulse in his ex-girlfriend, he lost his composure, the defendant explains. “To me, what happened was completely unreal.” The 32-year-old admits that he then took the body in the trunk to Slovenia and buried it in a wooded area. “I thought I had to at least bury her.”
He denies that his stepfather and brother helped him do this—despite the fact that he had asked one of them to buy a pickaxe and two shovels. He then drove his car to a casino near the Austrian border and set it on fire in the parking lot, presumably to cover his tracks. Shortly afterward, he was arrested by the Slovenian police. It wasn’t until days later, after he had already been extradited to Austria, that he revealed the location where the suitcase had been buried.
When the video of the crime reconstruction is played in the courtroom, the Slovenian man—who until then had appeared calm and composed—becomes visibly emotional for the first time and begins to weep bitterly. The forensic pathologist’s testimony also offers him little cause for hope.
Strangled over an extended period
According to his findings, the marks on the neck are consistent with a forearm stranglehold. The victim died of a lack of oxygen to the brain. In addition, the expert noted “massive stasis hemorrhages above the neck.” These could only have occurred if the victim had been strangled over an extended period while still having a circulating blood supply. These hemorrhages cannot be explained by a knockout scenario alone.
Furthermore, the medical examiner stated that the victim had severe swelling around the eyes, which was likely caused by punches. In addition, superficial lacerations and a deep stab wound to the neck were discovered. The latter did not strike any major blood vessels and, in the medical expert’s experience, was inflicted as a smooth, controlled stab. He ruled out the possibility that this wound resulted from a fall.
Guilty Verdict for Murder and Desecration of a Corpse
The trial was originally scheduled to last two days, but the guilty verdict for murder and desecration of a corpse was surprisingly handed down on Friday. Civil damages of more than 10,000 euros were also awarded.
This article has been automatically translated,
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