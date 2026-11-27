Austrian Armed Forces Investigate
Overnight Stay at Barracks Ended with 16 Bedbug Bites
A young man from Lower Austria apparently brought home lasting memories from his military registration appointment in Lower Austria. After the physical examination, red, itchy bumps appeared all over his body. While a doctor diagnosed bed bugs as the cause, the Austrian Armed Forces are investigating the matter.
For most young men, a military conscription appointment is no laughing matter. It’s one of the first steps into adulthood, when—often in a somewhat harsher tone than at home—the Austrian Armed Forces put them through their paces to assess their fitness for military service. Tobias U. from Lower Austria also had to report for a physical examination on October 28 at the conscription board in the Hesserkaserne barracks in St. Pölten. A few weeks later, the young man wrote about his apparently rather unpleasant experiences in the student newspaper “campus a college.”
He recounts in the article that he spent the night in the communal dormitory, specifically in bed number 3050. The next day, after he had already returned home, he felt an itch all over his body.
16 itchy pustules all over his body
“Red, raised nodules appeared on both arms, on my neck, and even on my face, each with a tiny dot in the center and a slightly reddened edge,” Tobias U. describes the unpleasant moments. He found a total of 16 pustules on his body.
Doctor Confirmed Bed Bug Infestation
As the itching got worse and worse, he went to see a doctor. Her diagnosis, of course, doesn’t paint a very flattering picture of the hygienic conditions at the barracks. The bed was apparently infested with bed bugs, the doctor concluded, and in the medical certificate she requested “improvements to hygiene conditions.”
One would expect a government facility of this kind to ensure basic hygiene and beds free of pests.
Tobias U. im Artikel in der Schülerzeitung
Tobias U. says he spent the following days living in fear that he had brought the bed bugs into his own home. “We should actually be able to expect basic hygiene and pest-free beds at a government facility like this,” the young man says today, criticizing both the harsh tone and the handling of the bed bug issue.
Test kit sent in; now waiting for results
The Austrian Armed Forces are aware of the case. In response to an inquiry from the “Krone,” Major Sebastian Schubert of the Lower Austria Military Command confirmed that the room containing the potentially infested bed “has been cordoned off as a precaution.” They are currently waiting for the test kit that was sent in and cannot yet say whether there is actually a bed bug infestation.
The test is still underway; the test kit has been sent in, and the affected room has been cordoned off as a precaution. We are currently still waiting for the results.
Major Sebastian Schubert, Presseoffizier für das Militärkommando Niederösterreich
Up to 10,000 people are examined at that barracks each year, with up to 60 people every workday. Everyone is given the opportunity to stay overnight there. The bedding is, of course, changed every time, according to Schubert. In addition, a thorough cleaning is conducted once a year.
Nevertheless, it is well known that mass accommodations of any kind are not immune to pests. The on-site hygiene standards are normal for such accommodations, according to Schubert. Still, they would have preferred that the young man had contacted the Austrian Armed Forces sooner.
“Always Report Any Issues”
As a general rule: “In the event of any irregularities or problems of any kind, conscripts should immediately contact our staff. If this isn’t possible during the final debriefing, a non-commissioned officer will be available at any time afterward.” For Tobias U., his stint in the Austrian Armed Forces is likely over. He was deemed fit for service but would prefer to perform his alternative service with the Red Cross.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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