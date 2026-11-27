“The Courage to Break New Ground”

“I am very pleased with the trust placed in me by the selection committee and the supervisory board, and I approach this task with great humility, a sense of responsibility, and a drive to get things done. With a competent and dedicated team in the Sports Directorate and together with all my colleagues at the ÖFB, I want to actively drive the sporting development of Austrian soccer forward. In doing so, it will be crucial to combine a clear strategic direction with consistent implementation. I view the sustainable development of our soccer as a collective effort. This requires the courage to break new ground, make clear decisions, and take responsibility. At the same time, it’s important to me to bring along the many people who dedicate themselves to our clubs every day,” says Prödl, looking forward to the task with enthusiasm.