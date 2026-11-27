Schöttel's Successor
Former national team player Prödl to become sports director at the ÖFB
The decision has been made! After weeks of searching, the ÖFB supervisory board approved the hearing committee’s recommendation on Friday afternoon: Former national team player Sebastian Prödl will assume the role of sporting director at Austria’s largest sports federation, where he will do his part to ensure that Austrian soccer continues to ride the wave of success in the future.
After nine years in office, Peter Schöttel was forced to step down as sports director in September, learning of his dismissal through the media. In selecting his successor, the ÖFB broke new ground: The association entrusted the selection of candidates—who ultimately made it to the hearing—to management consultants from EY.
In recent days, the remaining candidates presented their visions to a five-member panel consisting of Supervisory Board Chairman Josef Pröll, ÖFB Managing Directors Bernhard Neuhold and Thomas Hollerer, as well as Johannes Wutzlhofer (President of Burgenland) and Philip Thonhauser (Bundesliga).
Balancing Act Between Elite and Recreational Sports
Pröll recently stated: “We want to find someone who doesn’t just manage, but proactively shapes the future and takes matters into their own hands.” Especially since the sports director must strike a balance between elite and grassroots sports and manage a wide range of responsibilities.
In addition, the ÖFB boss expects the new hire to have the courage—if necessary—to confront head coach Ralf Rangnick. How that plays out in practice remains to be seen.
“The Courage to Break New Ground”
“I am very pleased with the trust placed in me by the selection committee and the supervisory board, and I approach this task with great humility, a sense of responsibility, and a drive to get things done. With a competent and dedicated team in the Sports Directorate and together with all my colleagues at the ÖFB, I want to actively drive the sporting development of Austrian soccer forward. In doing so, it will be crucial to combine a clear strategic direction with consistent implementation. I view the sustainable development of our soccer as a collective effort. This requires the courage to break new ground, make clear decisions, and take responsibility. At the same time, it’s important to me to bring along the many people who dedicate themselves to our clubs every day,” says Prödl, looking forward to the task with enthusiasm.
DFB Cup Champion
During his playing career, Prödl earned 73 caps and scored four goals; he participated in the 2008 and 2016 European Championships. As a former center back, he finished fourth at the 2007 World Cup with the ÖFB U-20 team. At the club level, Prödl’s career began at Sturm Graz, followed by stints at Werder Bremen (2008–2015), Watford (2015–2020), and Udinese (2021). With Werder, the defender won the DFB-Pokal in 2009 and reached the UEFA Cup final that same year, where they lost to Shakhtar Donetsk. At Udinese, Prödl did not make any competitive appearances due to injuries.
After his playing career, the Styrian completed the UEFA Master’s course for national team players, which focuses primarily on administration and management in soccer. He also made regular appearances as a TV analyst on ServusTV—for example, during the 2026 World Cup—and joined the supervisory board of Wiener Austria as an investor in 2022, though he stepped down from that position shortly after taking office at the ÖFB nearly two years ago.
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