Conflict Escalates
Doctors Against Schumann: “Ready to Take Action”
Pushing through a healthcare reform without the doctors—this plan by SPÖ Minister Korinna Schumann could turn out to be a mistake. Because the Medical Association is now getting serious: As the “Krone” has learned, the Vienna chapter alone has already allocated five million for corresponding measures.
The planned healthcare reform would bring massive changes for the medical profession—and not for the better, as the Medical Association has repeatedly criticized. “Uneconomical behavior” would be sanctioned, restrictions would threaten private-practice physicians, and a collective bargaining agreement would be forced upon doctors, criticized Medical Association President Johannes Steinhart.
Five Million for Further Measures
Now they’re going all out: At a meeting of the Vienna Medical Association, it was decided to allocate five million euros for potential protest measures… for patients, this could mean that at some point they’ll find themselves standing in front of closed clinic doors: “We’re ready for anything,” a spokesperson told the “Krone.” They will under no circumstances tolerate the government’s actions.
An internal memo also takes issue with the fact that the chamber was “not involved in the drafting process in any way.” “We had absolutely no say in the matter as a professional association,” the chamber further stated on Friday. They view this “as an attack on our civil rights.”
Doctors May Be Forced to Accept a Nationwide Collective Bargaining Agreement
Part of the planned reform stipulates that, should the Medical Association and the social insurance system continue to be unable to agree on an Austria-wide collective agreement, it will be imposed on doctors. The plan here is that, as of a date yet to be determined, the Federal Arbitration Commission will declare one of the nine state agreements to be valid nationwide—an absolute no-go for the Medical Association.
In addition, a provision is to be added to the General Social Security Act (ASVG) allowing contracted physicians to be terminated for “uneconomical behavior.” Private practitioners are to be forced to use the e-Card infrastructure even if they treat fewer than 300 patients. In addition, they face the threat of restrictions on professional admission, such as through needs assessments.
The Austrian Health Insurance Fund and the Ministry of Health stated that nothing has been decided yet. A decision is not expected until the Council of Ministers meeting on December 7. Schumann also announced plans to hold talks with the medical community.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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