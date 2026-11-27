Doctors May Be Forced to Accept a Nationwide Collective Bargaining Agreement

Part of the planned reform stipulates that, should the Medical Association and the social insurance system continue to be unable to agree on an Austria-wide collective agreement, it will be imposed on doctors. The plan here is that, as of a date yet to be determined, the Federal Arbitration Commission will declare one of the nine state agreements to be valid nationwide—an absolute no-go for the Medical Association.