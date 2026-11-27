144 Decrees Against Women

The decree is the Taliban’s latest attempt to erase women from public life. Since 2021, an avalanche of 144 decrees has rained down on them. Girls over the age of twelve are not allowed to attend school; women cannot leave the house without a husband, cannot speak in public, may only be examined by female doctors—and are now also forbidden from using their own names. “The fundamentalists are extremely creative when it comes to stripping away rights,” explains activist Laleh Osmany.