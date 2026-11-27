Names Are Being Erased
Taliban Work Toward the Eradication of Female Identity
In northern Afghanistan, the Taliban have taken another step toward the complete eradication of female identity. In the northern province of Balkh, the government has removed women’s first names from all official documents—from ID cards to medical records.
What seems unimaginable here is now a reality for countless women in Afghanistan: They no longer exist—on paper. From now on, Fatima or Noor will simply be “Bibi,” as international media outlets unanimously report.
Specifically, government officials and hospital staff will be required to omit women’s real names from prescriptions, medical records, and forms. Such absurd, localized acts of harassment under the Taliban regime are often merely a harbinger of imminent, nationwide bans.
Activists are sounding the alarm
The practice is rooted in ancient tribal customs: for a long time, saying a woman’s name in public was considered disrespectful toward her husband and children.
Although “Bibi” (literally meaning “grandmother” or “older woman”) is traditionally considered a sign of respect in Afghanistan, Afghan female activists are desperately sounding the alarm. They say the widespread forced renaming is a deliberate act of dehumanization that strips away all individuality. Even more shocking: According to witness accounts, some Afghan women are even branded with derogatory animal names such as “goat” or “cattle” by the authorities. This is no longer a conservative custom, but the systematic degradation of women to mere objects.
144 Decrees Against Women
The decree is the Taliban’s latest attempt to erase women from public life. Since 2021, an avalanche of 144 decrees has rained down on them. Girls over the age of twelve are not allowed to attend school; women cannot leave the house without a husband, cannot speak in public, may only be examined by female doctors—and are now also forbidden from using their own names. “The fundamentalists are extremely creative when it comes to stripping away rights,” explains activist Laleh Osmany.
“For now, the measure applies locally, but it’s a test,” the activist, who now lives in Germany, warns in an interview with the newspaper “El País.” Without an international outcry, the law could soon apply nationwide.
The consequences are serious: “Imagine a hospital where dozens of prescriptions are all named ‘Bibi,’” Osmany warned. Mistakes in diagnoses and medications become highly likely—which is particularly concerning, since women are not allowed to be examined by male doctors anyway, and girls cannot train for healthcare professions due to education bans. The risk: Afghan women will lose all access to medical care.
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