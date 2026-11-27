Old Debts

After two of his accomplices had already been convicted with final judgments, the 57-year-old also realized on Friday that there was no point in denying it and confessed to everything. However, he was no longer willing or able to provide further details about the course of events or the division of labor. The motive was debt: a mortgage and child support dating back to 1997 for his daughter, who is now over 30, totaled around 50,000 euros.