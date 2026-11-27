One Suspect Still at Large
Convicted eight years after ATM bombing
Two of his accomplices have already been convicted, and a fourth is still being sought across the EU. On Friday, a Polish man with about 20 years of port experience stood trial at the Linz Regional Court for an ATM bombing that took place in 2018. The defendant, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to two years of unconditional imprisonment.
In recent years, ATM explosions have been carried out mainly by professional gangs from the Netherlands or by perpetrators with mostly North African roots. However, they are by no means an invention of the “Mocro-Mafia.” On the night of April 4–5, 2018, four criminals broke into a Passat in the parking lot of a used-car dealership in Steyr, attached stolen license plates, and left the premises.
Nearly 290,000 euros in loot
The target: the Raiffeisen Bank in Wartberg ob der Aist. Shortly before 3:00 a.m., four men entered the open lobby, sprayed the cameras with red paint, and brought in two gas cylinders. After only about six minutes, there was a loud bang, and the perpetrators were already long gone—with nearly 290,000 euros in cash in their possession.
DNA Traces Preserved
Although their initial escape was successful, the Passat, of all things, proved to be the Poles’ undoing—it simply refused to catch fire. External burn marks, of course, did nothing to obscure the DNA traces inside—and so these professionals, all with multiple prior convictions, were quickly tracked down.
Plenty of “time” served
The same goes for the defendant: a trained locksmith and welder with a whopping 29 entries in the Polish criminal record and about 20 years of “prison” experience, mainly for property crimes in the ’80s and ’90s. He had been imprisoned in Poland over the summer and sentenced to one year and four months in prison, and was ultimately extradited to Austria.
Old Debts
After two of his accomplices had already been convicted with final judgments, the 57-year-old also realized on Friday that there was no point in denying it and confessed to everything. However, he was no longer willing or able to provide further details about the course of events or the division of labor. The motive was debt: a mortgage and child support dating back to 1997 for his daughter, who is now over 30, totaled around 50,000 euros.
Two Years of Additional Imprisonment
The damage caused by the explosion was roughly the same amount. After only a few minutes, the jury reached a decision: two years of additional imprisonment, taking into account the Polish verdict from last summer. Although the stocky man with gray hair and faded tattoos on his arms confessed remorsefully, and the crime had occurred some time ago—his numerous prior convictions weighed too heavily against him.
No Recidivism
He did have a bit of luck, however: A repeat offense that would have aggravated the sentence could not be established, since the Polish criminal record did not specify exactly when or for what he had been convicted—and he himself remained silent, feigning ignorance.
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