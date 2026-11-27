Squeal-fest for multiple generations. Just a year and a half after three celebrated winter concerts on the Planai in Schladming, the Backstreet Boys are coming back to us. The “Krone” is bringing Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and the rest of the band to Vienna’s Happel Stadium on June 24 and 25 for two concerts in Austria. The tour, titled “Into The Millennium – Homecoming,” features all the hits from more than three decades of the band’s history.