Two "Krone" Concerts
Cult band Backstreet Boys live in Vienna in 2027
A concert sensation ahead of the first Sunday of Advent: “Krone” is bringing the iconic boy band from the U.S. to Vienna—at the end of June, the Backstreet Boys will perform twice at Happel Stadium, delivering a hit-filled show unlike any other. For Nick Carter and the gang, it’s a homecoming.
Squeal-fest for multiple generations. Just a year and a half after three celebrated winter concerts on the Planai in Schladming, the Backstreet Boys are coming back to us. The “Krone” is bringing Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and the rest of the band to Vienna’s Happel Stadium on June 24 and 25 for two concerts in Austria. The tour, titled “Into The Millennium – Homecoming,” features all the hits from more than three decades of the band’s history.
A Welcome Homecoming
This proverbial “homecoming” is meant quite literally—the Backstreet Boys celebrated their greatest successes specifically in Austria, but also throughout the German-speaking world in general. “When we say this is a homecoming, it’s because that’s where it all started for us. That’s where our dream became a reality,” Littrell said in a statement.
The Backstreet Boys are currently racing from one success to the next. In Las Vegas, they’ve drawn nearly one million attendees at their 56 concerts to date at the legendary Sphere. “USA Today” wrote: “This was more than just a concert—it was an exhilarating ride, a journey through flawlessly sung ballads full of longing and polished-to-a-gloss pop anthems.” Now this top-notch show is coming live to Vienna.
Ticket Sales Begin
Official ticket sales for the Backstreet Boys concerts on June 24 and 25 at Happel Stadium begin on Friday, December 4, at 12 p.m. on www.ticketmaster.at. Pre-sale packages will be available starting December 1 at 12 p.m.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.