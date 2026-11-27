New Confidence Index
Historically Low! Disappointing Poll for Babler
The new confidence index shows that Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ) is starting his new role as vice chancellor—which he is set to assume in January—with a certain amount of goodwill. His predecessor, Andreas Babler, on the other hand, can be described as the big loser …
In the new APA/OGM Confidence Index, Marterbauer lost two points compared to the most recent survey in July, but with a confidence balance of plus nine, he is by far the highest-ranked member of the federal government (see chart below).
Overall, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen continues to top the list. The head of state gained three points and now has a trust balance of plus 26. Ahead of Marterbauer is also Third National Council President Doris Bures (SPÖ) with a score of plus 19.
However, that is where the list ends for top federal politicians who, on the whole, command more trust than distrust.
The highest-rated member of the ÖVP government team is Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, State Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, who scores minus two—just one point behind SPÖ Acting Chair and Minister for Women’s Affairs Eva-Maria Holzleitner.
Admittedly, only 32 percent of respondents have an opinion about Eibinger-Miedl, which suggests a less polarizing leadership style or relatively low name recognition. The top-ranked ÖVP minister is Claudia Bauer, with a score of minus nine. By comparison, 75 percent of respondents have an opinion about her.
The Method
- For the Federal Politics Trust Index, 1,036 representatively selected Austrian voters aged 16 and older were surveyed between November 23 and 25.
- The maximum margin of error is three percent in either direction. The trust balance is calculated as the difference between the percentages of “trust” and “do not trust.”
The outlook is bleak for the leaders of the parliamentary parties. Although Christian Stocker does not enjoy a “chancellor’s bonus,” his score of minus 15 is still the best among party leaders. However, the VP chairman has lost five trust points since July.
A Merciless Plunge for Babler and Meinl-Reisinger
Green Party federal spokesperson Leonore Gewessler has gained a little ground and, at minus 21, now ranks ahead of NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger, who continues to lose ground—this time by four points to minus 24. As a reminder: When her party joined the government, she stood at plus four. At least there is still a respectable gap between her and FPÖ Chairman Herbert Kickl, though his rating has risen slightly to minus 34.
SPÖ leader Andreas Babler has been badly hurt by the backlash from his own party. No one has fallen more sharply than he has—down 14 points to minus 49—thereby replacing NEOS State Secretary Josef Schellhorn (minus 38) at the bottom of the rankings.
According to Johannes Klotz of OGM, this is the first time an SPÖ chairman has ranked last in the confidence index. Things have also gone poorly recently for Justice Minister Anna Sporrer, who lost the second-highest number of points—namely six—and now has a balance of minus ten.
Relations among the coalition’s parliamentary group leaders are very harmonious, at least as far as the Trust Index scores are concerned. Newcomer Ernst Gödl of the ÖVP scored minus four, SPÖ parliamentary group leader Philip Kucher—who, along with Holzleitner, currently co-leads the federal party—scored minus five, and NEOS parliamentary group leader Yannick Shetty scored minus six. Of the three, however, Shetty has by far the highest name recognition.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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