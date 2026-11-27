A Merciless Plunge for Babler and Meinl-Reisinger

Green Party federal spokesperson Leonore Gewessler has gained a little ground and, at minus 21, now ranks ahead of NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger, who continues to lose ground—this time by four points to minus 24. As a reminder: When her party joined the government, she stood at plus four. At least there is still a respectable gap between her and FPÖ Chairman Herbert Kickl, though his rating has risen slightly to minus 34.