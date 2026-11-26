European Cup Thursday
ÖFB Forward Florucz Scores and Misses a Penalty!
Raul Florucz experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in the Europa League! The five-time ÖFB national team striker drew a penalty kick with the score at 0-2 during Union St. Gilloise’s 2-2 home draw against Lech Poznan, but his attempt was saved by goalkeeper Mateusz Lis (29th minute). Later in the match, the 25-year-old finally scored the goal to cut the deficit with a left-footed shot (54th minute). It was his tenth competitive goal in his 18th game of the season, his second in the Europa League.
Since Kevin Rodriguez (66th minute) scored the equalizer off an assist from Louis Patris—who had also set up the first goal—the Belgians remained unbeaten for the fifth straight game. After their second draw, they remain on 11 points and are still on track for direct qualification to the round of 16. Florucz was substituted in the 77th minute. For the Poles, an early one-two punch from Yannick Agnero (15th minute) and Luis Palma (18th minute) wasn’t enough for their first win in the competition.
Wiegele and Co. Defeated Benfica 4–0
Viktoria Plzeň secured its second win. With Austrian national team goalkeeper Florian Wiegele in goal, they defeated Benfica Lisbon by a surprisingly lopsided 4–0 margin. The Portuguese side lost its “clean slate” with this first loss of points. Bournemouth, on the other hand, remains at the top of the standings with a perfect record after a 2–1 win at Celta Vigo. The two defenders, Kevin Danso with Sunderland (1–1 against Jagiellonia) and Felix Bacher with Olympique Lyon (0–0 against Lilleström), had to settle for a single point in their home matches.
The match between Besiktas Istanbul and the Israeli club Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Batumi, Georgia, was interrupted for a long time due to serious riots in the stands. After 26 minutes of play, there was a forced break lasting more than half an hour. According to the Turkish broadcaster NTV, Georgian police used pepper spray against Besiktas fans. They are said to have chanted “Down with Israel,” and a poster reportedly called for “Freedom for Palestine.”
Svoboda and Co. Still Unbeaten
In the Conference League, Brighton and Hove Albion remain firmly in contention at the top after a 4-0 win over Universitatea Craiova—their third victory in four matches. Defender Michael Svoboda and his teammates have yet to concede a goal. FC Thun, on the other hand, suffered its third loss, falling 0–4 to Ajax Amsterdam with striker Furkan Dursun in the lineup.
Goalkeeper Johannes Kreidl also suffered a decisive 0–4 loss with the Finnish club Kuopion Palloseura against SC Braga. Marko Arnautovic came on as a substitute late in the game during Red Star Belgrade’s 1–1 draw in Ghent, as did Philipp Lienhart during SC Freiburg’s 2–1 win over Twente Enschede. Dario Maresic suffered a 0–2 home loss with Hajduk Split against St. Truiden.
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