Since Kevin Rodriguez (66th minute) scored the equalizer off an assist from Louis Patris—who had also set up the first goal—the Belgians remained unbeaten for the fifth straight game. After their second draw, they remain on 11 points and are still on track for direct qualification to the round of 16. Florucz was substituted in the 77th minute. For the Poles, an early one-two punch from Yannick Agnero (15th minute) and Luis Palma (18th minute) wasn’t enough for their first win in the competition.