Europa League LIVE UPDATES
LIVE: Can Sturm Graz make a statement at Hoffenheim?
Matchday 5 of the Europa League group stage: SK Sturm Graz is on the road against TSG Hoffenheim. We’re covering the game live (see below). The score is currently 0–1.
Here’s the LIVE TICKER:
Sturm Graz is set for an emotional highlight in the Europa League. Ironically, it’s at TSG Hoffenheim—where the former Sturm success duo of Christian Ilzer and Andreas Schicker now call the shots—that Austria’s struggling runner-up aims to turn things around today with strong fan support. After six consecutive games without a win, the club’s leadership is trying to keep the calm. President Christian Jauk is rallying the “Sturm family” around him.
“The term ‘crisis’ isn’t appropriate. Now is the time to believe in the team. That’s exactly what they need when success isn’t coming,” Jauk said before the slightly delayed departure for Karlsruhe on Wednesday. Even in the midst of this slump, Sturm can’t complain about a lack of support. “Having 6,000 to 7,000 Sturm fans behind us is the best foundation for regaining that self-confidence,” said Jauk in light of the upcoming mass exodus from Graz to Sinsheim, where 23,000 spectators are expected.
Ingolitsch: “The situation is serious”
The on-field turnaround failed to materialize even after the international break. The 0–1 loss in Altach exacerbated the tense situation for the fifth-place team. The lead over seventh-place Lustenau (5 points) is smaller than the deficit to third-place LASK (9 points). Now that the injury list has recently thinned out, criticism is increasingly focused on coach Fabio Ingolitsch. Critics are pointing to slip-ups against bottom-of-the-table teams, a defense that has become porous, and stagnant progress in the team’s play. “If you don’t win six competitive games in a row, you can certainly bring that term up,” said Ingolitsch when confronted with the word “crisis.” “The situation is serious.”
Jauk avoided a debate about the coach. “Our focus is on how we can find those few millimeters to get out of this and start scoring points.” Players, the coach, and the sporting director worked together on Monday to find solutions. “The important thing is not to point fingers at each other, but for everyone to take a good look at themselves,” said Ingolitsch. The league matches before the winter break against WSG Tirol, Austria Vienna, and GAK—all in Graz—have suddenly taken on enormous significance.
Ilzer: Between Hugs and Battle Mode
In the Europa League, Sturm is currently in 24th place at the halfway point of the league phase, just barely holding onto a promotion spot—but the Graz team has already played three of its four home games. Hoffenheim, also with four points, is right next to them in the standings. “We’re in similar situations at our respective clubs. We also aren’t getting the results that would reflect our performances over the past few weeks,” said Ilzer about his team, which is in 11th place in the Bundesliga.
Sturm’s 2024 championship-winning coach announced “hugs before and after the game,” adding, “and in between, we’ll put up a fierce fight in a top European competition,” said Ilzer. He spoke of “absolute respect” for the opponent, while ÖFB national team player Alexander Prass, amid all the anticipation of seeing old acquaintances, also remarked: “For me, losing is kind of off-limits—you especially love to win against your former club.” Sturm, in any case, only wants to hand out gifts off the field. “It’s not supposed to be a friendly match—we certainly don’t want to write off the Europa League just yet,” said club boss Jauk. “Over the course of 90 minutes, we’ll of course show them what Styrian power can do on the field.”
One away win in 18 attempts
“It’s definitely something special for me, for the whole club. There are a lot of positive memories at stake,” emphasized Jon Gorenc Stankovic, one of only three players from the Ilzer era on Sturm’s matchday roster. The other two, alongside the Sturm captain, are Seedy Jatta and Arjan Malic. “It’s going to be an intense game—that’s Ilzer as I know him. We’re certainly not the favorites, but in soccer, the favorite doesn’t always win,” said Stankovic.
Recent results underscore just how tough away games in European competition can be. Sturm is competing in Europe for the sixth consecutive year and has won only one of 18 away games in the main competition: a 1-0 victory in 2023 against Polish club Rakow; they’ve returned home as losers 15 times.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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