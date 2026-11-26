Sturm’s 2024 championship-winning coach announced “hugs before and after the game,” adding, “and in between, we’ll put up a fierce fight in a top European competition,” said Ilzer. He spoke of “absolute respect” for the opponent, while ÖFB national team player Alexander Prass, amid all the anticipation of seeing old acquaintances, also remarked: “For me, losing is kind of off-limits—you especially love to win against your former club.” Sturm, in any case, only wants to hand out gifts off the field. “It’s not supposed to be a friendly match—we certainly don’t want to write off the Europa League just yet,” said club boss Jauk. “Over the course of 90 minutes, we’ll of course show them what Styrian power can do on the field.”