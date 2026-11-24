Attempted Murder in Graz
Prostitute Attacks Client with Garlic Press
It was supposed to be a romantic evening between a prostitute and her long-time client—but during sex, the situation suddenly escalated. The 31-year-old accused the man from Styria of theft and grabbed a cake server, a garlic press, and a kitchen knife! The police are investigating the incident as attempted murder.
The 37-year-old man had been a client of the prostitute at a Graz brothel for three years. Last week, the two decided to meet privately. Such an evening began promisingly last Saturday. The man from Styria cooked for the Colombian woman; they drank a few glasses of wine together, and then he played soft love songs for her on the guitar. Pure romance. The 31-year-old enjoyed the time because it gave her a break from her daily routine.
But then, during sex, the situation suddenly escalated. Out of nowhere, the 31-year-old suddenly imagined that her long-time client had rummaged through her purse looking for valuables. She screamed at him as if she’d lost her mind and ran into the kitchen, where she armed herself with a cake server, a garlic press, and a kitchen knife with a 25-centimeter-long blade.
Police investigated the case as attempted murder
The Colombian woman allegedly struck the man from Styria on the head with the garlic press and, in a fit of rage, brandished the knife at him. She is also said to have made several stabbing motions in his direction, which is why the Graz Criminal Investigation Division (Department 1) launched an investigation into attempted murder. The man was eventually able to take the knife from her and remained unharmed.
The 31-year-old, who had cocaine in her blood and marijuana in her bag, was apparently so agitated by the whole situation that she had to spend some time in a cell at the police detention center, where she rampaged naked for several hours. She has since been released. The charge of attempted murder has been dropped; the district attorney’s office no longer considers there to be strong suspicion of the crime.
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