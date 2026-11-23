"I'm still alive!"
Bureaucratic Farce Involving a Salzburg Resident Declared Dead
Because a retired man from Salzburg was simply declared dead by the authorities in a letter, he now wants to prove to the officials one way or another: “I’m still alive!” The 82-year-old wants to find out how this hair-raising mistake involving the loyal “Krone” subscriber came about.
Imagine reaching into your mailbox and finding an official letter. But inside the envelope is not a bill, but a notice stating that you are dead. That’s exactly what happened a week and a half ago to 82-year-old Johann Neureiter from Wals. A native of Tennengau who has been a loyal “Krone” subscriber for more than 40 years, he immediately contacted the editorial office.
The letter is retroactive as of October 31
“To be honest, I’m not feeling well right now,” he explained during an initial phone call. He was holding a letter from the social security agencies’ data collection system, which the health insurance fund had also confirmed as “received.” The content: Retroactively, effective October 31, the senior citizen—who once worked for the State of Salzburg—is declared dead.
“Death of a retiree. Those are words that really give you a scare,” laughs the sprightly 82-year-old, who hasn’t lost his sense of humor despite the shock. He wants to shake up the authorities to protect other people from experiencing something similar.
I want the authorities to simply be a little more careful with things like this in the future. Because this isn’t funny for any older person.
Johann Neureiter im Gespräch mit der „Krone“
After receiving the letter, the senior citizen couldn’t do anything at first
“This isn’t funny for any older person,” Neureiter emphasizes. Above all, since the letter arrived on a Friday, he had to let the weekend pass without being able to do anything about it. Afterward, the senior checked with his bank to see if he would even receive his pension in November and whether he was still insured.
The search for the source of the error has only just begun
Neureiter still doesn’t know how this hair-raising administrative error occurred. To this day, no one has contacted him. “Of course, they still assume I’m dead,” the Walser resident says with a wry smile. In the coming days, the retiree plans to start investigating the matter. And somehow prove to the authorities that he’s still alive.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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