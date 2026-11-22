Laws are being reviewed
Scandalous acquittals become a political issue
The outrageous acquittals of four men accused of harassing young girls at an outdoor pool are becoming a political issue. The call by the mother of one of the victims in the “Krone” for a change in the law is being heeded by the federal government. SPÖ Justice Minister Anna Sporrer has already ordered a review.
The incident occurred in the summer of 2025 in the wave pool at the Laaerbergbad. Four adult men attacked three girls, ages 16 and 17, from behind, held them underwater for several minutes, and sexually harassed them. One of the victims was even penetrated with a finger. A year and a half later, the Bulgarian men were acquitted “on the principle of reasonable doubt” because it could not be clearly established which of them had actually committed the crime.
The mother of one of the victims expressed her outrage in an interview with the “Krone” and said she felt “abandoned by the state.” She said she was “angry at the legislation.” “This is a free pass for anyone to prey on girls.”
The case immediately caused a political stir. ÖVP Chancellor Christian Stocker suggested a change in the law. “There are judicial decisions that many people in our country simply no longer understand—and rightly so! Sexual criminal law urgently needs to be tightened.”
Stocker received support from ÖVP Women’s Chair and Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner. “In cases of brawling, everyone involved is punished; the same should apply to sexual offenses.”
This is precisely where Justice Minister Sporrer intends to take action. She announced to the “Krone” on Sunday that she had already tasked the relevant department within the Ministry of Justice with examining whether participation in a sexual offense by multiple individuals should be regulated as a separate offense under criminal law—the analogy to brawling is obvious.
“If it turns out that intolerable behavior toward women and girls cannot be punished, we must act. As the federal government, we agreed in the National Action Plan Against Violence to comprehensively evaluate sexual criminal law and close protection gaps. This naturally also includes enshrining the principle of consent, ‘Only Yes Means Yes’—in all situations!”
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