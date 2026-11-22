The incident occurred in the summer of 2025 in the wave pool at the Laaerbergbad. Four adult men attacked three girls, ages 16 and 17, from behind, held them underwater for several minutes, and sexually harassed them. One of the victims was even penetrated with a finger. A year and a half later, the Bulgarian men were acquitted “on the principle of reasonable doubt” because it could not be clearly established which of them had actually committed the crime.