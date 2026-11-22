Hands off!
Here’s Just How Dangerous Chinese Cell Phones Really Are
World leaders Xi Jinping and Donald Trump are all smiles at the summit with Vladimir Putin, but the affair between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and an alleged Chinese spy is shaking up more than just the U.S. Just how dangerous is Chinese espionage really? The “Krone” spoke with experts. They all warn: “I can’t advise anyone to buy a Chinese cell phone.”
China’s focus is on economic espionage. China’s rapid technological rise was made possible, in part, by the systematic transfer of knowledge from Western countries, and this remains a core element of China’s global strategy. Austria’s research landscape is just as much in the crosshairs as the economic innovation sector. Specifically, the focus is on quantum technology, semiconductor research, AI development, robotics, biotechnology, aviation, and surveillance systems.
In many parts of Austria, the necessary security awareness and corresponding protections are still lacking. Consequently, small and medium-sized enterprises in particular are easy targets for Chinese intelligence services.
Security authorities warn that every Chinese device—including electric cars—is a potential entry point. Today, virtually all modern cars are equipped with microphones, cameras, software, and driver-assistance systems that can collect, store, and transmit data about users. However, vehicles from Chinese manufacturers pose a particular security risk, as China’s national security law mandates that Chinese companies, private individuals, and universities cooperate with Chinese authorities.
Every Chinese Person Works for the Intelligence Service
“Every one of the 1.4 billion Chinese works for the intelligence service,” says German Member of the European Parliament Engin Eroglu, summing up the problem. When he travels to China, he carries a disposable cell phone that is destroyed afterward.
China systematically cultivates sources of information. Promising scientific talents are financially supported over many years, creating dependencies that China later exploits to extract information. The country fosters up-and-coming Chinese research talents who gain access to innovative technologies at Austrian universities. The scholarship recipients are required to demonstrate ideological loyalty and submit regular reports.
The latest report from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution shows us in black and white: Austria’s economy is in the crosshairs of foreign intelligence services and states.
Staatssekretär Jörg Leichtfried
China can use Austrian research centers—which are often insufficiently aware of their appeal to Chinese intelligence services—as a gateway into the European scientific community. Research collaborations with Austrian partner institutions initiated by Chinese universities may formally serve the purpose of scientific exchange, but in reality they often function as channels for systematic knowledge transfer.
German Member of Parliament Eroglu is the chair of the “Delegation for Relations with the People’s Republic of China” in the European Parliament. He has visited China a total of five times in the last 12 months and is an expert on the Chinese system. He describes China as a “rich North Korea” that is, however, economically backed into a corner.
China wants to further increase its industrial capacity
The country is dependent on exports. There is a trade deficit of one billion per day between the EU and China! Europe wants to correct this imbalance. China has no interest in doing so.
“China currently produces 30 percent of the world’s industrial goods but consumes only 12 percent itself. The current five-year plan calls for China to increase its industrial capacity from 30 to 45 percent. That would mean Europe would lose an average of 55 percent of its industrial capacity; for Germany, the figure is 70 percent.”
The Chinese market continues to shrink
At the same time, according to forecasts, the Chinese population will halve from 1.4 billion to 700 million over the next 74 years, by the end of the century. China will thus become even more dependent on exports. In 9 years, by 2035, one-third of China’s population will be over 60. The Chinese market will therefore continue to shrink, making experts even more important.
This article has been automatically translated,
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